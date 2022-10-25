Temblor de magnitud 5,1 alarmó a habitantes de California (VIDEO)

Un sismo de magnitud 5,1 se registró en Seven Trees, cerca de San José, en California, reporta el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos?? (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).
Por CNN
La información preliminar del USGS dice que el temblor estaba a 6,9 km de profundidad y tembló alrededor de las 11:42 a.m. (hora del Pacífico).
Breaking: Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes near San Jose, California. pic.twitter.com/rc5QBdnP3r
— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) October 25, 2022
“Se pueden esperar temblores adicionales por réplicas en la región. Continuamos monitoreando esta región”, tuiteó el Servicio Geológico de California.
A prelim. M5.1 earthquake has occurred in east of San Jose. Additional shaking from aftershocks can be expected in the region. We are continuing to monitor this region. Check back for additional information. #SanJose #earthquake pic.twitter.com/ykizkyndKT
— California Geological Survey (@CAGeoSurvey) October 25, 2022