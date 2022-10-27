James Downer: Credit for Unbanked Venezuelans in Colombia

James Downer is an entrepreneur from Maine, who for the past 3 years has been in Colombia supporting Venezuelan migrants and the unbanked through credits for work through his startup Roda Creditos.

He walks us through the size of the opportunity of serving more than 1 million migrants in Colombia, why it is so hard for traditional banks to address their needs, and his journey from the U.S. to LATAM.

We also got into the complicated relationship between crypto and LATAM. Enjoy: