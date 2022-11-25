EN VIDEO: Hinchas iraníes lloran y rechazan el himno del régimen islamista durante partido contra Gales

En el primer partido en el que la selección de Irán se enfrentó a Inglaterra, los jugadores iraníes, a modo de protesta, se negaron a cantar el himno del régimen islamista.

Sin embargo, este viernes 25 de noviembre, los aficionados iraníes lloraron y abuchearon en voz alta mientras los jugadores iraníes cantaban el himno nacional islamista del régimen después de haber sido obligados por las autoridades a hacerlo antes del partido contra Gales.