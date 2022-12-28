Tourism in Mérida refuses to die and reinvents itself despite the crisis

Posteado en: Actualidad

Despite the long and endless lines to restock fuel, tourism in Mérida refuses to die and during the 2022 holiday season the presence of visitors in the city has improved.

By La Patilla – Jesús Quintero

Dec 27, 2022

Several tenants who live within the facilities of the Mukumbarí Cable Car System, were consulted by Lapatilla.com and agreed that there has been a greater influx of visitors during this December holiday season.

However, the restricted road situation as a consequence of the continuous landslides around the tunnels that give access to the metropolitan axis through the Local Route 008 of the Rafael Caldera highway, has forced tourists to travel through alternate routes so as not to miss enjoying the attractions offered by this Andean state.

After more than two years of inactivity, the progressive reopening of the Mukumbarí Cable Car System has returned to Mérida one of its most important tourist attractions and is demanded by both locals and visitors at any time of the year.

This year, the longest and highest cable car in the world is open from past Sunday, December 25th and until next December 30th to the fourth “Loma Redonda” station from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

In the surroundings of squares and places of tourist interest, entrepreneurs offer their products as presents or to decorate any place at home, even to take back a souvenir of the “city of eternal snow”.

