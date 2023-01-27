The story of the children saved by the Divina Pastora

Posteado en: Actualidad

The image of the Divine Shepherdess is a Marian devotion venerated in Lara State since 1855, the year in which the first miracle was recorded through the intercession of the “Shepherdess of Souls”, when a cholera epidemic hit Venezuela and left many victims in Barquisimeto.

By La Patilla – Yanitza Martínez

Jan 26, 2023

In the midst of desperation, the people of Barquisimeto decided to take the image in procession from the town of Santa Rosa to the capital of Lara (Barquisimeto) by the hand of Father Macario Yépez, who raised a prayer to God and asked for the intercession of the Divine Shepherdess for the cessation of the epidemic. As an anecdotal fact, Father Yépez was the last fatality of this tragic episode.

A very special connection exists between the “Divina Pastora” and the parishioners. Devotees explain that her look is unique and special, they say they feel safe and protected by her maternal presence.

There are thousands of testimonies from those who have received some favor or grace through the intercession of La Divina Pastora, people who have overcome some terminal illness, mothers who could not conceive, job opportunities and even the acquisition of material goods.

The Strength Of Faith

Lapatilla.com learned about the case of Carolina Ramos from Barquisimeto, who declared that in 2002 she got married in the Santa Rosa temple and after four years of marriage and several attempts, she was unable to conceive children.

Carolina along with her husband, Edgar Piña, led an active life in the Santa Rosa temple, and at some point she implored the Divina Pastora for her intercession to get pregnant.

“Little Virgin, if you allow me to have a son, I will name him Jesus as your son, and when I leave the hospital I will present him to you in your sanctuary,” she narrated. After a month of her earnest request, she became pregnant.

Although the news was cause for joy, not everything was rosy, since her pregnancy was accompanied by the risk of miscarriage. “I had a lot of difficulties during the pregnancy and until the day the baby was born. The delivery came early, he was born at 34 weeks, they did not receive me at the hospital, since I was not yet dilating, but I had been losing fluid for three days. On the third day, I decided to leave because I felt very bad and I felt that something was not right in me.”

Once again Carolina resorted to the intercession of the Virgin. She implored “to not be abandoned in these difficult times”, and after five hours of labor at her mother’s house, without sleep, exhausted, without strength and suspecting the worst scenario, she rushed to the hospital.

“There came a moment when I felt like I was dying. I barely dilated two (centimeters) and began to cry for them to let me in, since I felt very sick. They took me to the delivery room and after three hours the corresponding watch arrived.”

At that moment, Carolina was questioned by the newcomer and she immediately said that she was in labor. “They checked me and when my water broke, a thick green liquid came out. I was scared and they told me it was a case of meconium and that they had to perform an emergency caesarean section, since they didn’t know what condition the child was in. Ten minutes later, I was in the operating room.”

The unwavering faith in the Divine Shepherdess materialized once again in the heart of Carolina, who once again implored her to help her in that distressing situation so that her child would be born healthy, despite the forecasts.

“I clung tightly to faith and from my womb they took the child, who came in a bag, which protected him from becoming infected. When the doctor opened the bag and patted it, he burst into tears. He weighed 3 kilos 950 grams, measured 54 centimeters, not premature for the gestational age. He was born perfect, healthy, thanks to the little virgin who not only allowed me to have him, but today my son feels inclined towards priestly life,” she narrated.

By Intercession Of The Patron Saint Of Lara

For Carolina, the miracle of the Divina Pastora is a double gift from the Virgin. “She is a mother and I know that she will always be with my son on the path of life.”

The Piña Ramos family received a second miracle when in 2020, Edgar Piña, Carolina’s husband, suffered a heart attack and ischemic cardiovascular accident, which affected the mobility of the right part of his body.

As a result of this situation, Edgar was left in bed and under therapy. They again prayed to the Virgin of La Divina Pastora for his health and after several sessions, he walked again. Today, Carolina and Edgar are part of the group of servers of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Barquisimeto.

Another testimony is that of Emmanuel Pastor Martínez Zambrano, who is currently 12 years old. He was born on January 16th, 2009, after the doctors predicted that he was going to be stillborn due to the complications presented by him and his mother.

Despite the fatal diagnosis, his parents, Erving Martínez and Ruth Zambrano, along with the entire family, united in prayer to God and also asked La Divina Pastora for her intercession so that the child was born alive.

Finally, Emmanuel was born in the maternity ward of the Antonio María Pineda Central University Hospital of Barquisimeto, and his mother was able to overcome the complications at the time of delivery. Erving commented that, after the birth, the doctors told them that the first 72 hours were going to be crucial, so they continued clinging to their faith and doing everything necessary to get Emmanuel Pastor forward.

“72 hours passed and he began to evolve, but he developed meningitis, for which he had to be transferred to the Dr. Agustín Zubillaga Pediatric Hospital in the same city, where he experienced 24 complications, requiring his admission to the Intensive Care Unit of the children’s hospital. There he was confined for three and a half months.

Meningitis, respiratory apnea, respiratory arrest, thrombosis in the lungs, among other conditions, were just only a part of the complications that Emmanuel suffered.

Divine Coincidences

His father recalled those tragic circumstances when the child’s health would advance two steps and then take four steps back, so each day meant a great challenge for him and his family.

“At all times we remained full of faith and trusting the Divine Shepherdess,” he expressed while commenting on a wonderful coincidence: the birth of Emmanuel coincided with the visit of La Divina Pastora to Barquisimeto, and at the moment when they felt they were losing strength, they all went to the parishes where the image was visiting to be renewed in their faith and filled with strength.

The Virgin’s pilgrimage through the different churches of Barquisimeto lasted four months, and that was the time that Emmanuel Pastor was hospitalized, struggling to live.

“The most crucial moment for Emmanuel was when they told us that our son did not have much chance of living, since all the main arteries were taken and they had nowhere to give him treatment,” Erving said.

He also recalled that the doctors told him that they needed the ICU slot, since there were other children with a better chance of surviving and that is why they needed his authorization to disconnect Emmanuel Pastor.

“We answered them that unfortunately this was not a decision of ours, but of God and the Divine Shepherdess, to whom we had entrusted the life of our son. Days later, the positive evolution in our son’s health conditions began, and little by little they disconnected him from the artificial respirator and the tubes until he was discharged.

The tests for Emmanuel and the Martínez Zambrano family did not end there, since in August they detected a retinal detachment, for which he underwent surgery in Maracaibo, where they operated on him satisfactorily. Fortunately now, and with the help of corrective lenses, Emmanuel Pastor can see without major difficulties.

As if what the boy suffered was not enough, he was later diagnosed with hydrocephalus, for which he underwent surgery at a private healthcare center in Barquisimeto (Capital of Lara State), and a valve was inserted in his brain to stop the rapid head growth. After the operation, Emmanuel Pastor continued with his specialist check-ups and special care, until today.

His father never ceases to marvel at what God and the virgin did for his son. It is something supernatural, because for science it was impossible for this offspring to live. Twelve years later, Emmanuel Pastor is a healthy child, he attends a special school and today is a living testimony of God’s love and the maternal protection of the mother of Jesus in the title of the Divine Shepherdess.

