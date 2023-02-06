Increased migration and chaotic public services, the serious problems in the Llanos Bajos, according to report

Insecurity, poor electricity service, lack of drinking water, no internet connectivity, no public transport, no gasoline supply, deficit in the delivery of medicines and problems with the availability of food, continue to be the most serious problems reported in the populations of Achaguas. , Elorza, Guasdualito and Biruaca in Apure State, as well as in Arismendi, Barinas State and in Camaguán, Guárico State, all in the lowland plains of the country.

By La Patilla – Maria Eugenia Diaz

Feb 5, 2023

Ana Gregoria Pérez, coordinator of the Llanos Bajos (Lowland Plains) of the Agrifood Network, details that according to the latest report from said organization, the supply of medicines in these areas under study is completely non-existent.

It also records an increase of 71.42% in illegal activities in the populations of Achaguas, Mantecal, Camaguán, Biruaca and Arismendi. “Criminal activities in the area are dominated by robbery, extortion by security officials as well as the sale of illegal products,” added the interviewee.

Due to the economic crisis, the Agrifood Network determines that migration in the Llanos Bajos has increased in all the towns.

“86% of the inhabitants of the aforementioned geographical areas have moved away from these communities. There are no reports of people who have returned to stay in 100% of the populations surveyed, there have only been a few cases of people who have returned to visit relatives and then leave again,” states Ms. Pérez for “La Patilla”.

The respondents state that in 71% of the populations there is a shortage of labor as a result of migration, only in Camaguán and Biruaca they do not report shortages. The destinations for some continue to be North América through the Darien jungle, and South América, in order to save some money that would allow them to later emigrate to the United States.

57% of those consulted by the Agri-food Network report the functioning of schools and cafeterias as poor. They regret that as a result of this dire reality, abandoned children continue to be seen on the streets of the Llanos Bajos.

The Clap bags arrive at the aforementioned communities every 30 to 60 days, and these generally only contain one kilo of (imported) pasta, two kilos of rice, two kilos of whole peas, three kilos of yellow flour (yellow corn flour), one kilo of sugar, a small can of sardines and a bag of mayonnaise (imported).

“The most important difficulty in accessing food continues to be purchasing power and transportation. In almost all these towns they do not complain about lack of food, they only get to eat cornmeal, meat or cheese. The most frequent complaints about CLAP boxes are focused on the quality of the products,” Ms. Pérez points out.

…

…