In Barinas, police dismantle a “private clinic” built with equipment from public hospitals

Incubators, comprehensive anesthesia machines, sciatic lamps, vital signs monitor, ultrasound and imaging equipment, are part of a list of 262 medical-surgical instruments found by the healthcare authorities at the Sajaru Clinic, located in Ciudad Bolivia a township in Pedraza Municipality in Barinas State, after a raid by the Bolivarian National Police (PNB).

By Correspondent La Patilla

On Friday, February 10th, police confirmed that the equipment installed in operating rooms and other specialized areas of the clinic are “public goods.”

To certify this, police were assisted by the Single Health Authority in Barinas, Dr. Ángela Torres, the Coordinator of the state’s Hospital Network, Mery Gómez, and an official from National Assets, among others who were present during the event.

During the procedure, the 63-year-old citizen Rubén Mejías was detained, and his case was referred to the 15th Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry, specialized in corruption crimes.

Seized Evidence

– 4 incubators.

– 3 integral anesthesia machines.

– 2 Sciatic lamps.

– 1 Vital signs monitor.

– 1 digital echo imaging ultrasound diagnostic equipment.

– 1 High pressure sterilizer.

– 1 Low pressure sterilizer.

– 1 Electrocautery.

– 1 Glucometer Sum SXT sensor.

– 1 portable ENT equipment.

– 3 Oxygen cylinders.

– 2 manometers.

– 1 Oxygen regulator.

– 226 surgical forceps.

– 2 metal boxes.

– 2 metal boxes for minor surgery.

– 2 metal trays.

– 6 Vacuum cleaners.

– 1 Hose.