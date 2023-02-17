Chavismo and Petro government sign agreement to “improve” commercial exchange

This Thursday February 16th, will be signed the reform of the Partial Scope Agreement (AAP) No. 28, between Nicolás Maduro’s regime and the Colombian government in which the conditions for access of Venezuelan products into the Colombian market and of Colombian products in the Venezuelan market are improved.

By La Patilla

Feb 16, 2023

According to a press release from Fedecámaras Táchira, the agreement will remain in force “as is” now, the conditions will change only for the new list of products attached to the document in order to seek the best balance for trade between the two countries.

The official delegation was attended by trade union leaders from the country: Luis Alberto Russian, President of the Colombian-Venezuelan Chamber (Cavecol); Luigi Pisela, President of Conindustria; Ramón Goyo, President of the Venezuelan Association of Exporters (Avex); Juvenal Arvelaez, Executive President of Cavidea; and Orlando Camacho, for Fedeindustria.

According to the Chavista governor of Táchira, Freddy Bernal, the event will have the presence of Delcy Rodríguez as a representative of the regime.

