Alarm on the island: Malaria broke out in several municipalities of Nueva Esparta

The presence of malaria cases has generated concern in Margarita, in a recent epidemiological meeting.

By La Patilla

Mar 2, 2023

The Director of Environmental Health of Nueva Esparta State, José Francisco Farías, confirmed 32 new cases of malaria in the insular region. Most apparently come from the states of Sucre, Bolívar, Anzoátegui and Delta Amacuro.

He insisted that Nueva Esparta is a receiving state for malaria, despite carrying out constant epidemiological surveillance and vector control work.

“However, the contaminated people who enter the region do so clandestinely,” he stated.

Farías stressed that once patients are diagnosed with the disease, they immediately proceed to provide them with treatment through the Health Corporation.

He specified that the communities most affected by malaria are Los Cuartos, Villa Paleta and Centro Hispano, in the Mariño Municipality, as well as the La Salina, Sabaneta and Alberto Lovera sectors in the Marcano Municipality.

The most notable symptoms are: headache, fatigue, fever, chills and sweating, which generally appear a few weeks after the bite of the Anopheles mosquito, which is the transmitter of the disease.

