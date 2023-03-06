América can cut emissions and boost energy production

América faces twin challenges: national security threats from geopolitical foes and environmental risks posed by climate change . Fortunately, there’s a simple solution for addressing both: Producing more energy in América provides energy security while reducing emissions.

Mar 5, 2023

As obvious as it may seem, our leaders have not followed this strategy. The war in Ukraine has thrust Europe’s dangerous Russian energy dependence into plain view. Refusing to learn from others, the United States is importing natural gas from the adversarial nation of Venezuela. This makes no sense. On energy, people want abundant, affordable, and increasingly clean options.

In turn, Congress can move to increase energy production and meet emissions-reductions targets in one fell swoop. House Republicans must remember this as they host hearings to address our nation’s energy challenges and overly complicated permitting process.

When Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) championed permitting reform in the previous Congress, many environmentalists decried the bill as a handout for fossil fuel companies. They did so despite the majority of projects held up by permitting being clean energy projects. While fossil fuel production will benefit modestly, clean energy stands to gain enormously from permitting reforms.

As we discovered during the shale boom, natural gas emits significantly less carbon dioxide than coal. It also presents less of an air quality danger. This reality has informed the Department of Energy’s move to establish a “government endorsement for natural gas that meets a minimum standard for cleanliness,” according to Politico. It opens the door for natural gas companies to make their products cleaner.

They can do so. According to a DOE report, American natural gas is up to 40% cleaner than Russian natural gas. Moreover, China continues to finance coal power plants; in fact, Chinese coal plant approvals are the highest they’ve been in seven years .

Pollution doesn’t respect borders; efforts we make to improve air and water quality must be viewed through an international lens. U.S. production is far and above that of our competitors. By producing energy at home, exporting to other countries, and reducing international reliance on the likes of Russia and China, the U.S. will cut global emissions.

These realities should produce bipartisan, durable outcomes. We all want less pollution, reliable energy, and a cleaner future. Fossil fuels are not the enemy — the pollution they produce is. By ensuring fossil fuels are produced domestically, resulting in lower global emissions, the U.S. can lead on climate action.

With Republicans in control of the House, there’s an opportunity for real action. For our country and our climate, let’s hope it happens.

