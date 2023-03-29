Unusual! Inhabitants of the Libertador municipality in Táchira transport their patients in hearses (Video)

As the Libertador Municipality does not have operational ambulances, the inhabitants of this township in the southern area of Táchira must sometimes transport their sick relatives in hearses.

By La Patilla – Anggy Polanco

Mar 28, 2023

This was denounced by Carmen Díaz, President of the Abejales Chamber of Commerce, who explained that a few days ago two children from the community who suffered a motorcycle accident, which caused trauma to the limbs of both children, had to be transported in a hearse. a belonging to funeral home lying on a mat, to take them to the Hospital of San Cristóbal.

“We had to ask the neighbors for gasoline to be able to transport those children who broke their legs,” she said.

She therefore demanded that the problem of ambulances be resolved as soon as possible, since this jurisdiction is an extremely important road hub that connects to towns in the states of Barinas, Apure and Mérida just a few minutes away, which is why road accidents are common.

A raffle was held in the town. Also auctions have been held in order to repair the ambulance units, but now the economic situation prevents the residents from repairing the ambulances with out of pocket money.

