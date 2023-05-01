Leslie Pantin Zoo, a family legacy that seeks to preserve Venezuelan fauna

As a unique space for the conservation of Venezuelan fauna, the Leslie Pantin Zoo opened its doors in 1963 to educate the people about native species and thus promote their protection and care for the environment.

By Marianny Castellanos / Lapatilla.com Correspondent

Located at the entrance of Rosario de Paya, Santiago Mariño Municipality, Aragua State, this space has served to safeguard and protect endangered species. Therefore, through programs and alliances with other zoos, as well as national and international organizations, Federico Pantin and Tuenade de Pantin promote various conservation and reproduction projects of native species for their subsequent release into nature.

Among them, the Orinoco alligator, the “cardenalito” (little cardinal), the Zulian tortoise, the northern spider monkey and the striped toad are some of the species included in these programs, because they are all in the critically endangered category.

To this end, the Pantin family has designed a space for each of the species that simulates the conditions of their natural habitat as close as possible in order to provide them with animal welfare and facilitate their reincorporation into nature at the time of release.

VISITS WITH PURPOSE

All the people who visit the zoo do so by appointment, as Tuenade and her work team explain the threats that each species face during the tour. They also tell the story and origin of each individual animal in order to raise awareness about wildlife trafficking.

Tapirs, “váquiros” (Collared peccary), “chigüires” (capybaras}, flamingos, monkeys, morrocoyes (land box turtles), caimans, Galapagos, king vultures, harpy eagle, parrots, macaws, guacharacas (Chachalacas), foxes, pumas, ocelots, cunaguaros (northern tiger cat), deer and ducks are some of the species that can be seen in this place.

“At the end of the visits, the comments are positive and thus even if few, people leave here sensitized and thus can multiply. We hope that with our work and the conservation projects that we promote, we can say in many years that such a species went from critically endangered to almost threatened or of least concern,” that would be the greatest satisfaction of Federico Pantin, who to date continues with the legacy of his mother Leslie Pantin.

For those who want to venture out, learn about the Venezuelan fauna and also enjoy a different day, you can follow them and make contact through their Instagram account @zoo_lesliepantin