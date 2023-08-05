They reveal the cause of the presence of crude oil on a beach in eastern Venezuela

The Ministry of Ecosocialism (Minec) in Anzoátegui reported that experts carried out an investigation and it was confirmed that the presence of hydrocarbons on the beach adjacent to the Caño Salao sector in Barcelona was caused by the illegal discharge of bilge water from a ship.

Javier A. Guaipo // Correspondent lapatilla.com

Mayra Flamenco, director of this office in Anzoátegui State, indicated that during the morning of last Thursday, August 3rd, they carried out a new land and water excursion along the affected areas.

The aforementioned inspection was carried out jointly with PCP Puerto La Cruz Refinery, PDVSA National Contingency Plan, Environment Improvement Division Management and the Bolivar Municipality Mayor’s Office.

Ms. Flamenco reiterated that with the results of the analyzes and other expertise carried out by the technical personnel, what they presumed from the beginning was confirmed: the substance that stained around 2 kilometers of beach black was ballast water from one of the ships anchored in the bay.

The director of the Minec added that, in order to comply with the legal precepts signed in the Coastal Zones Law, all the information collected will be sent to the National Institute of Aquatic Spaces (Inea), as the competent entity for the initiation of the sanctioning administrative procedure.

She added that no irregular substances or oily waters were detected in the area on this Thursday. She indicated that this same afternoon, Inea planned to carry out a physical inspection of the anchored vessels, in order to determine responsibilities.

Restrictions

It is worth remembering that the Chavista Mayor of Barcelona, Sugey Herrera, prohibited the use of the beach adjacent to Caño Salao from the afternoon of Wednesday, August 2nd and for a period of 72 hours as a preventive measure.

Despite the fact that Minec reported that traces of hydrocarbons are no longer observed on the coast, it is expected that the restriction will still be enforced and maintained.