Venezuelan cattlemen are urged to comply with vaccination against foot and mouth disease to guarantee international certification

Within the framework of the beginning of the second cycle of vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease, the board of directors of the Apure State Cattlemen’s Association (Agapure), the Venezuelan Foundation of Animal Health Services (Funvessa), which brings together all livestock unions, and The National Institute of Comprehensive Agricultural Health (Insai), held a training and information session and authorized sale of the foot-and-mouth disease vaccine in Los Algarrobos, Biruaca Municipality, Apure State, over the past weekend.

By María Eugenia Díaz //Correspondent lapatilla.com

The purpose of this important activity is to train plains producers about the importance of vaccinating their herds during the second vaccination cycle, which begins in Venezuela on November 15th and ends on December 15th of this year.

The application of the vaccine, the supervision of the farms and the issuance of the vaccination certificate for six months is completely free, because it is the responsibility of Insai.

Venezuela is the only country in the world that does not have an international certificate against this disease, which is air transmitted to bovines with quick and harmful effects, and causes abortions.

Andrés Colmenarez, President of Agapure, announced that this activity will be carried out jointly in other municipalities, with the intention of eradicating foot-and-mouth disease in herds and being able to offer export-quality animals to different markets.

Mario Zelaya, First Vice President of ‘Agapure’ (Apure State Cattlemen Association), urges approximately 17,000 Apureño producers to join the initiative.

“We are raising awareness among ranchers, because having a healthy herd allows us to get better prices,” he highlighted.

Cheese producers

Janio Gracia, Second Vice President of Agapure, adds that all cheese producers and sellers must have this health certificate to be able to demand a better price for their products from cheese marketers.

“It is a challenge for all producers but vaccinating has many benefits. It favors healthier livestock, increases reproduction rates, optimizes food production and opens the doors to international trade.”

Raúl Rincones, also a director of Agapure, was pleased with the development of this day, because it allowed the unions to work together in search of the common good.

Francisco Gómez, representative of Insai-Apure, urges plains producers to comply with the two established vaccination cycles after considering that foot and mouth disease is a disease that increases production costs.

“The best medicine, the most economical, is preventive,” said Gómez.

Manuel Gerónimo Solórzano, primary producer and seller of cheese in Los Algarrobos, insisted on the need to vaccinate, because it allows the producer greater independence regarding the “guides” (transport permits) for the mobilization of livestock and for setting cheese prices.

“We will not be at the mercy of a collector, or an intermediary who is going to put a price on what is ours. There are no excuses, we just have to buy the vaccine. Let’s allocate six to seven kilos of cheese to be able to buy the vaccine,” said Solórzano.