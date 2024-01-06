Venezuela’s challenges and opportunities of sustainable development for entrepreneurs in Táchira State

Comienza el 2024 bien informado con nuestro Newsletter ¡Suscríbete gratis!

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Táchira, in south western Venezuela, urged border businessmen to participate in sustainable development projects since this would allow them to access expansion opportunities supported by European embassies, which require plans in this area.

Anggy Polanco / Correspondent Lapatilla.com

So stated Ildemaro Pachecho, Executive Director of the Chamber, and coordinator of the Sustainable Development Committee of the College of Accountants of Táchira, who pointed out that the objectives of the 2030 agenda are increasingly relevant worldwide due to the actual environmental and social conditions, and companies have a key role in this developments.

Pachecho said that they lost a business deal with the Polish Embassy because the Venezuelan company that represented them did not have a sustainable development plan. He also highlighted the growth of the world’s organic food and cosmetics markets, which reflect a consumer trend toward socially and environmentally responsible companies.

In the case of Venezuela, Pachecho indicated that the country has a smaller economy than 16 years ago, according to the Association of Economic and Social Studies of the UCAB, and thus businessmen who want to grow must look abroad. He added that by 2024 a growth of 1.4% of GDP is expected, but that 70% of the industrial park is idle. This shows that there is great productive capacity. In that sense, he said that Táchira businessmen see a great opportunity to do business with Colombia, which has more comprehensive regulations on the border areas and greater progress in sustainable development.

Pachecho recalled that in November 2023, the Colombian Superintendency of Companies issued a circular (memorandum, note) that recommends companies in various sectors to generate sustainability reports under international standards anticipating new and stricter demands. This is why he invited businessmen to approach the Chamber, where they can receive advice and guidance to adapt their projects and business to sustainable development before this becomes mandatory. Finally, he said that Venezuelan businessmen must study and know the regulations, and that they should not ignore the opportunities that are generated around this type of business.

“It is possible that when we want to do business in Colombia, they will ask us for our sustainable development plans, so it is best that we get ahead of that situation. From the Chamber we invite businessmen to come forward because we can offer them advice and guide them through the first steps so that they adapt before it becomes mandatory,” said the Executive Director of the Táchira business union.

He added that on the Venezuelan side it is necessary to study and know the regulations because many businessmen struggle to survive day to day and make an enormous effort to keep their “Santamaría” (Doors) open, but they must keep in mind that opportunities are increasing around this type of business model. He also stated that it is not true that sustainability is incompatible with profitability, since the main objective of sustainability is to eradicate poverty. He pointed out that Colombians have made progress in protecting the environment and have many certifications in green businesses in addition to institutions such as Corponor, which accredits that the company has an environmental commitment and complies with environmental regulations and goals.

This implies that they must try to go one step further, which would make it easier for them to hold fairs where they make their brands known. In Venezuela, it is the College of Public Accountants that is in charge of reporting and applying the standards of sustainability principles, and the way to bring international standards to Venezuela is being analyzed, so that the college can provide financial information related to sustainability to all businessmen and investors, since foreign financiers want to know where they are investing their money, given concerns about climate change, human rights, the empowerment of women, the inclusion of indigenous ethnic groups, respect for biodiversity, among other aspects covered by the 2030 agenda.

At the moment, in Venezuela there are not many professionals trained in the topic of sustainability, which is why the College of Public Accountants will provide training for specialists in this matter, emphasized Ildemaro Pacheco.