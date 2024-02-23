Expo Fedecámaras Carabobo 2024 seeks to boost the economy of the region

With the aim of promoting economic development in Carabobo State and the central western region of Venezuela, the third edition of ‘Expo Fedecámaras Carabobo’ will be held on May 24, 25 and 26.

lapatilla.com correspondent

The President of Fedecámaras Carabobo, Ana Isabel Taboada, reported that the event serves as a showcase for merchants, entrepreneurs and businessmen to show their products and services, and thus be able to reach commercial agreements. Fedecámaras is the federation of chambers of commerce.

She explained that more than 190 stands will be installed on a single 2,000-square-meter exhibition area at the Hesperia Hotel in Valencia. She added that this year there will be news in the technological area and conferences under a new format that they have been working on.

“We know that this last year was quite difficult and this start has not been as successful as we expected. That is why we are doing the Expo, we want to innovate, because we want to show all the potential that this state and the states of the central western bloc have. We carry that industrial and commercial part in our DNA, and we have 40% of the industries in this country, we have to return to that level where we used to be and the Expo is a way to achieve this,” said Taboada.

She noted that they will have the participation of guests from Spain, Italy, Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, China, Portugal and the ABC islands (Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao).

On the other hand, the President of Fedecámaras Carabobo highlighted that the business sector requires a regular supply of fuel, continuous and quality electrical service to be able to increase productivity, financing to make long-term investments, as well as establish tax agreements to improve the area.

“We are in all possible dialogues, bringing solutions and we seek to be given the answers,” said Taboada.