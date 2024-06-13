 María Corina Machado visited the Virgen del Valle on her arrival in Margarita in eastern Venezuela

The opposition leader, María Corina Machado, visited the Virgen del Valle during her visit to Margarita, Venezuela’s island in the east.

lapatilla.com





The leader praised the love she has received from the local residents, who accompany her in her aspirations to defeat the Chavista regime.

 

“What a blessing to be able to hug each other in this wonder that is Margarita. See you today at the Caravan for Freedom in the municipalities of Arismendi, Gómez, Díaz, Tubores and García. And this afternoon I will wait for you in Villa Rosa at 5pm,” she remarked.

 

 