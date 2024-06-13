María Corina Machado visited the Virgen del Valle on her arrival in Margarita in eastern Venezuela

The opposition leader, María Corina Machado, visited the Virgen del Valle during her visit to Margarita, Venezuela’s island in the east.

lapatilla.com

The leader praised the love she has received from the local residents, who accompany her in her aspirations to defeat the Chavista regime.

#AHORA @MariaCorinaYA llegó a la isla de Margarita y su primera parada fue en la Basílica Menor de Nuestra Señora del Valle. ?? ¡De la mano de Dios, y con nuestra Vallita al frente, avanzamos a la victoria del 28 de julio! #VamosAGanar #NuevaEsparta pic.twitter.com/FbK9vTYrHp — Vente Venezuela (@VenteVenezuela) June 12, 2024

“What a blessing to be able to hug each other in this wonder that is Margarita. See you today at the Caravan for Freedom in the municipalities of Arismendi, Gómez, Díaz, Tubores and García. And this afternoon I will wait for you in Villa Rosa at 5pm,” she remarked.