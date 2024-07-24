Edmundo González will report irregularities in the delivery of witness credentials to coming Venezuelan elections to the Carter Center

Five days before the coming Venezuelan presidential election, in a press conference in Maracaibo, the candidate for the Unitary Platform, Edmundo González, said that on Friday they will meet with the Carter Center to report on the irregularities that are occurring prior to the electoral process, among others, the impediments for voting poll witnesses to print their credentials.

He also invited the National Armed Forces to play their rightful role on election day. González said that Venezuelans and political forces have overcome all obstacles and only one remains to be consolidated: victory on July 28th.

For her part, María Corina Machado denounced that the National Electoral Council is coercing the free realization of the elections by preventing the accreditation of these witnesses.

Machado, leader of the democratic opposition, asked international observers and the rectors of the CNE to speak out against what she described as arbitrariness.

Likewise, the political leader announced that Zulia State is ready for the presidential election. “Zulia is number one in rehearsals, in witnesses, in everything. We must achieve victory by voting on July 28th,” said Machado.