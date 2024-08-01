Chavista governor of Venezuela’s Bolivar State confirms three detainees and one dead during protests

From July 28th to 29th, the Bolívar State’s chavista government has suspended three calls to events with its followers, then on July 31st the state governor, Ángel Marcano, called a press conference at the hangar located at the Manuel Carlos Piar airport in Puerto Ordaz, Caroní Municipality in southern Venezuela.

The intention was to present a balance of the “electoral ‘party’ (celebration) and the victory of the ruling party in the state.” During his speech there were questions about what happened in Upata, in the Piar Municipality, this Tuesday, July 30th, where Luis Roberto Hernández died in a violent incident.

Regarding this, the regional leader said: “There is a death in Upata, but it was the result of a confrontation between them. During their stone throwing, they hit him with a stone. It was not a bullet, it was a stone in the head, in the eye, and unfortunately he died. Regarding the investigations, of course, there are already detainees, and investigations are continuing in all the places where there is some type of activity promoted by the fascists.”

Sources consulted by the Scientific, Penal and Criminal Investigation Corps (Cicpc) stated that the death was caused by a firearm. The relatives of the 19-year-old confirmed the same: a bullet wound to the head.

His family said that they were in a peaceful democratic opposition protest in the Plaza Bolívar, “when suddenly the ‘colectivos’ (Government supported armed gangs) started charging the march. At that same moment there was a wave of tear gas and stones.”

Luis went out to get his motorcycle to get out of there, but then they allegedly started shooting and he was wounded. “The doctors told us that they had to operate on him, because the bullet did not come out and he had a hemorrhage.”

The young man was a motorcycle taxi driver and practiced motorcycle stunts as a hobby. “When the president called for the motorcycle stunts event in Caracas, he went. In the Piar municipality. He was one of those selected to go to the event.”

On the detainees

Marcano stressed that there are several people detained in the state. He specified that there are three people, but “investigations are continuing in all the places where there is some type of activity promoted by the fascists. We are present as are all the security forces, the intelligence forces, and those who need to be detained are being detained.”

“And we will continue to do so because it is our duty, I repeat, to maintain peace. Maintain peace. Regarding the number of detainees in this state, there are three formally detained and there are others who are being investigated. Why? In our state there have not been massive outbreaks of violence, but rather specific things, thank God and the conscience of our people,” he stressed.

Election records

There were also questions about access to the election records. Marcano stated that they delivered the records and that this Tuesday, July 30th, the audits began at the National Electoral Council (CNE).

“There are many people who manipulate, there are many people who manipulate and talk, and say things, but I have never seen anything, and it would be good for you to ask the opposition sectors. I have never seen any member of the national totaling board, because this is an event that has a national character and our system is electronic,” he detailed.