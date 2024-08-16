Peaceful and with “polling records in hand” Venezuelans call for a protest this Saturday, August 17th, in Barinas State

Protected by the National Constitution, civil society and the ‘Vente Venezuela’ organization in Barinas State,Venezuela’s western plains, are calling through social networks to a peaceful protest on Saturday, August 17th, at 10:00 in the morning, on ’23 de Enero’ Avenue, in front of the ‘El Carmen’ church.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

For this street activity, it has been promoted to bring the copies of the official polling records of the electoral centers where each citizen voted. These reflect the results of the presidential election on July 28th, and also whistles, flags and wearing in white.

In the Andrés Eloy Blanco municipality, the activity will take place with a march at 9:00 AM in the morning, starting at the ‘Plaza Bolívar’ in ‘Santa Cruz de Guacas’ and ending at Plaza Bolívar in ‘El Cantón’.

In the Zamora municipality, the gathering will take place at Plaza Padre Noguera in Santa Bárbara, and in the Sucre municipality, on Main Road 5, Socopó pedestrian overpass at 10:00 AM.