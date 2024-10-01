Venezuela business associations await response regarding the partial closure of the Angostura Bridge over the Orinoco

This is the second official statement made by these trade unions through a press release, in which they insist on the urgency of receiving responses and apply concrete measures to face the serious economic and social consequences derived from this situation.

By: Pableysa Ostos | Correspondent lapatilla.com

“The Angostura Bridge is a key infrastructure for the region, connecting Ciudad Bolívar with the south of Anzoátegui and other vital areas of the country. From the moment the passage of heavy vehicles was restricted, most economic activities have been affected. The trade, industry, agriculture and tourism sectors have suffered an increase in transport costs, since vehicles must be diverted to the Orinokia Bridge, more than 250 kilometers away,” the union stated through a press release.

They assert that “this situation has worsened the shortage of all goods, increased prices and generated logistical difficulties. The unions emphasize that the impact not only affects companies, but also the well-being of communities that depend on a constant flow of goods and services.”

For this reason, they ask national and regional authorities to provide clear information on the action plans for the full reopening of the bridge. They detail that they consider it urgent to establish a definite schedule for the execution of the necessary works and thus guarantee the economic recovery of the region.